Historic Grist Mill heavily damaged by fire

A news release from Kelwona Fire Department states a heritage building sustained extensive damage during a fire early this morning.

Callers to AM 1150 say it was the Grist Mill that was on fire.

On scene, the first arriving Officer confirmed the building was fully involved with flames. Three Engines, a Command Unit, Bush Truck, Safety Officer totaling 15 fire personnel were on scene to fight the fire along with assistance from RCMP, BCAS.

The building is the oldest grist mill of its kind in BC, built in 1871.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and will be investigated today.