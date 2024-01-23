Historic O’Keefe Ranch Condition Assessment Completed

At the January 22, 2024 Committee of the Whole Meeting, Vernon City Council received the outcomes of the Historic O'Keefe Ranch Facility Condition Assessment (FCA). The comprehensive assessment provided an overview on the current state of buildings as well as a cost estimate for bringing the buildings to a satisfactory condition.

The FCA, which is phase 1 of the overall Conversation Plan and Asset Management Plan of the O’Keefe Ranch project, involved a per-building and site analysis. The assessment highlighted high, medium, and lesser priority recommendations totaling $2.875 million over 10 years.

High Priority: (Recommended work to be completed in the next fiscal year—totalling $500,000)

North footbridge removal

Replacement of the Greenhow Museum exit stairs

Structural and wall repairs to the meat and dairy building

Chimney repairs at O’Keefe House and blacksmith shop

Repair of concrete at the hay shed

Visitor Centre carpentry repairs and drainage improvements

Ventilation at the blacksmith shop

Hazardous materials and geotechnical assessment

Medium Priority: (Recommended work to be completed in two to five years, totalling $950,000).

Lesser Priority: (Recommended work to be completed in six to ten years, totalling $1,425,000).

The report also outlines the financial obligations of O'Keefe Ranch and Interior Heritage Society, including a non-interest-bearing loan of $70,000 and insurance charges totaling $155,444. The City of Vernon has provided operational funding of $600,000 over the past five years, with an additional $50,000 approved in the 2024 budget.

“Council has directed Administration to proceed with the budgeted phases 2 and 3, involving the completion of the O'Keefe Ranch Heritage Conservation Plan and Capital & Operations Management Plan” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “It is important that we let the assessment process play-out before Council makes any decisions.”

In June 2023, Council authorized the expenditure of up to $70,000 to complete all three phases of the O'Keefe Ranch Conservation and Asset Management Plan.

Council has directed staff to report back once phases 2 and 3 of the project have been completed.