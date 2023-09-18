Ho, ho, ho! Registration opens today for Santa Claus Parade floats

Registration opens today for businesses and organizations interested in entering a float into the Santa Claus Parade, which will kick off the festive season in Penticton on Sunday, Dec. 3.

“This year’s event will be bigger and brighter than ever, with Santa Claus flying in from the North Pole and sprinkling a little magic dust over Main Street,” says Jeff Plant, Sport & Event Supervisor.

“We will be releasing more details about our ‘Magic on Main Street’ event soon, but we’re excited to reveal that the City has partnered with the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association to cap off the parade with the annual Light Up at Gyro Park, creating an extra-special evening to ring in the holiday spirit.”

Organizations have until Nov. 24, 2023 to apply to enter a float into the parade. All details, including float requirements, safety reminders and application forms, can be found on the City’s website at penticton.ca/santaparade.

The City will be offering a free Park ‘n Ride shuttle service through BC Transit for this event, with more details to be released closer to the date.

The City of Penticton is looking to recruit volunteers to assist with the Santa Claus Parade. Duties include barricade intersection control, marshalling assistance and parade route support. If interested, please email jeff.plant@penticton.ca.