435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8
Hockey Canada calls

Hockey Canada has named its coaching staff for the Hlincka-Gretzky Cup.

Kris Mallette of the Kelowna Rockets has been named as assistant while Rockets alumni Kelly Guard is the goaltending coach. 

The tournament takes place at the end of July in Red Deer. 

Canada has won 22 gold medals over the 30 year existence of the under-18 showcase. 

