The Okanagan Heritage Museum is currently hosting a travelling exhibition from the Canadian Museum of History.

Curatorial Manager Amanda Snyder says “Hockey: More Than Just a Game” includes pieces that feature the social aspects of hockey as well as a look at the broadcasting and business side of the game.

“There is a play by play interactive” Snyder explains. “You can test your own skills with some old video footage of different games.”

Added to the exhibit are items that tell Kelowna’s hockey history, with objects from the Kelowna Rockets, the Packers and the Buckaroos.

There is also one of the first contracts given to Rocket Richárd - written on the page of a calendar.

The exhibit is at the Okanagan Heritage Museum until February 29. Admission is by donation.