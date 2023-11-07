Hold and secure at local high school near Vernon lifted

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating a possible weapons complaint that led to a hold and secure at a high school in Coldstream on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, November 7th, 2023, around 10:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a possible weapon in the area of Kalamalka Secondary School in Coldstream. Out of an abundance of caution, school administration initiated a hold and secure protocol to ensure the safety of the staff and students. Frontline officers attended the school to support the safety measure and conduct their investigation. Following a thorough assessment of the situation it was determined the safety protocol was no longer necessary. In consultation with police, school administration has since lifted the hold and secure and normal activities have resumed at the school.

The safety of our students and our schools is our top priority, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. In response to any potential threats, all necessary steps to ensure their safety will be taken. We want to thank School District 22 staff, students, and families, for their patience and co-operation.

The police investigation into the incident is continuing and there is no additional information for release at this time.