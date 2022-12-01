Holiday break and enters and thefts on the rise: RCMP say

With the holiday season quickly approaching the Kelowna RCMP is asking shoppers and business owners to be vigilant as break and enters along with theft have increased.

The month of December has traditionally been a busy time for theft whether that is within a business, from a front porch or from a vehicle.

Police are reminding the public to take preventable measures in the community. When shopping locally place your purchased packages in the trunk of your vehicle instead of leaving them on your backseat and park in a well-lit area. Thieves generally target vehicles with packages, backpacks or other valuables that are visible from the outside. It typically takes a thief less then 30 seconds to break into a vehicle.

If you are shopping online consider sending your packages to your work address or an address where someone can receive them. If possible avoid leaving your online packages waiting on your front porch.

For businesses during the holidays keep the interior, front and rear entrances well lit. Always keep the rear and side doors locked and be sure your alarms are in good working order at all times. Keeping advertising and merchandise out of the windows can also help in preventing theft.

The RCMP highly recommends that all retail businesses use a digital video recording (DVR) system to monitor and record customers. The use of video and photographs of suspects are highly useful in investigations are a proven deterrent.

If you are the victim of a theft do not hesitate to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.