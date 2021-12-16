Holiday hours at City facilities, Mayor’s holiday video

Kelowna City Hall will be closed for the holidays from Friday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 3, reopening and returning to regular hours on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Ahead of the annual seasonal closure, Mayor Colin Basran provided a brief video wishing residents happy holidays and all the best in 2022.

During the holiday break, essential City services such as police, fire, water, wastewater treatment and snow removal will remain in operation.

“The winter holiday season tends to be a quiet time around City Hall due to a decrease in public requests paired with several of our partner organizations being closed during this time,” said Stu Leatherdale, Corporate and Protective Services Divisional Director. “Staff have worked diligently this year, and throughout the pandemic. We hope they can use this time to connect with family and friends and recharge for a busy and exciting 2022.”

Reducing operational hours is economical for the City and staff use their vacation days or earned leave banks for closure days beyond statutory holidays.

For urgent water, sewer, parks, roads, snow removal and after hours’ inquiries during the closure contact the Civic Operations’ call centre at 250-469-8600.

Parkinson Recreation Centre will be closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1. Reduced hours are in place for the holiday season:

Dec. 20-23: 6 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Dec. 24 6 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Dec. 25 & 26: Closed

Dec. 27 & 28: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Dec. 29 & 30: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 31: 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Jan. 2: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Jan.3: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

The Glenmore Landfill and RDCO Recycling Depot will be closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1. The Landfill administration office will be closed Dec. 25 to Jan. 4. Please refer to the regional collection schedule and maps.

Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery grounds will be open for visiting 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The administration office will close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24. The office will be closed Dec. 27, 28 and Jan. 3. It will be open Dec. 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 30 & 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The City of Kelowna’s social media channels will be quiet over the holidays. For more information about holiday hours and City facilities and services, visit the City of Kelowna website.