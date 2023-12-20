Holiday travel tips from YLW

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is anticipating a busy holiday season. More than 130,000 passengers are expected between Dec. 20 and Jan. 8, with the busiest travel days being Wednesdays and Fridays.



“YLW wants to ensure that everyone who chooses to fly with us this holiday season has a safe and enjoyable journey,” said Sam Samaddar, YLW Chief Executive Officer. “That is why we encourage passengers to plan in advance and prepare for longer than normal wait times at the airport during this time.”



YLW is working with airline partners to help passengers during this busy travel period. Extra YLW staff will be available during this time to aid passengers in the terminal and on the front curb.



To make your travel experience as easy as possible, please consider the travel tips noted below:



Check-in online

Passengers are encouraged to check-in, pay fees, and retrieve their boarding pass online from home to help speed up your experience at the airport.



Plan how you will get to YLW in advance

Parking at YLW is expected to reach full capacity during this peak period. To guarantee a parking spot, passengers can pre-book valet parking services. There are also alternative transportation options to the airport, such as taxi, shared ride services, limousine services, airport shuttles, public transit or having a friend or family member drop you off.



Pre-book valet

Make your travel day easier by using valet parking services at YLW. Now offered at curb side, valet is offered for a one time fee that is added to the final cost of your parking stay using long-term parking rates. Pre-book now at ylw.kelowna.ca/valet.



Know what you can pack in carry-on and checked baggage

When packing for your trip, visit catsa.gc.ca to check if items should be packed in checked baggage or carry-on. If you are bringing gifts, leave them unwrapped as they may need to be inspected. Check with your airline to learn about their baggage restrictions and fees.



Arrive at the airport early

It is recommended to arrive at the terminal building at least two hours before your domestic flights and three hours before any international flight.



