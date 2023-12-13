Holiday waste collection schedule correction

The City of Vernon would like to advise residents of corrections to the garbage and organics collection schedule, provided in both the 2023 and the 2024 Solid Waste Collection Guides.

The corrections are required for collection dates between:

December 25 – 30 and;

January 1 – 5

Please note:

Collection will not occur on Monday, December 25. All residential waste collection for this week will be moved forward by one day

Collection will occur on Monday, January 1, 2024. All residential waste collection will resume on its regularly scheduled day

A digital version of the corrected 2023 and 2024 collection schedules is available on the City’s website at vernon.ca/collectionschedule.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience.