Homeowners encouraged by province to prepare for SVT declarations

People with residential properties in some areas with the highest demand in the province will soon receive their 2023 speculation and vacancy tax (SVT) declaration letter.

Homeowners in the Kelowna, West Kelowna join another handful of bc communities in receiving their letters by the end of February and have until March 31, 2023, to file.

The tax was introduced in B.C. in 2018 to curb speculation that drives up prices and to encourage people to rent out their vacant homes.

"The speculation and vacancy tax is working. We've seen thousands of empty condos return to the rental market in Metro Vancouver alone," said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Finance. "While some would cancel the speculation tax altogether and let speculators back into our housing market, we will be expanding it to additional communities next year, and we'll continue to strengthen it to help provide much-needed homes for people and families."

Exemption eligibility is based on how owners use their property during the year. For example, if a property owner uses their unit as a principal home, rents it out for more than six months of the year or meets other rental exemption criteria, they are exempt from paying the tax.

"In the wake of soaring prices and record migration, we're taking on important work to help people find good homes in B.C., and the speculation tax is one of the ways we're ensuring people have access to much-needed homes in their communities," Conroy said. "The expansion is just the beginning. We will continue to look at ways to build on the benefits of the speculation tax to keep houses as homes for people and not revenue generators for speculators."

The Province has also announced a new one-stop permitting strategy to remove provincial barriers to building new housing. A new task force will prioritize the most-needed projects, such as Indigenous projects, multi-unit applications and projects in municipalities that are subject to the SVT.