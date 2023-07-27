HomeTeam: Play for Purpose Pro Hockey Camp brings out NHL Stars in support of KGH Foundation

Kelowna High Performance is excited to announce the HomeTeam: Play for Purpose Hockey Pro Training Camp in support of the KGH Foundation. Taking place throughout the week of August 21st, the camp will play host to several events throughout the week, culminating with a star-studded charity game August 25 at Prospera Place.



“HomeTeam is designed to unite individuals, families, and businesses who share a common vision of improving health care in our region through sport and play. This year, by partnering with Kelowna High Performance, we are not only expanding our network of supporters but also enhancing our ability to make a tangible difference in the lives of patients and their families,” says Carly Malchuk, KGH Foundation, Community Engagement and Events Manager.



The Kelowna High Performance NHL Pro Game will take place on Friday, August 25 at 2:00 PM PST. Adult tickets are $20 and $10 for kids under 12 years of age, with proceeds benefitting the KGH Foundation.



“We’re thrilled to partner with the KGH Foundation once again for such a special event like this” shares Mike Strawn, VP & GM of Sports I Media & Entertainment for GSL Group. “The HomeBase dinner at Prospera last month was a great success, and we’re looking to help raise funds for such a great cause – and watch some very exciting hockey. Working with the KGH foundation is something GSL is very passionate about and we’re very fortunate that we can provide the space and facilities for these great events.”



Hockey fans will enjoy the opportunity to get up close and personal with some of their favourite NHL alumni and current players, including Tyler Myers, Joel Edmundson, Luke Schenn, Curtis Lazar and Ethan Bear during the events and can feel good knowing that all proceeds will go towards building a more sustainable, inclusive, and accessible system of mental health care right here at home.



“The Kelowna Rockets are very excited to join with Kelowna High Performance and the G.S.L group. With many of our former players expected to participate, we are thrilled to support this great event for the KGH Foundation,” says Bruce Hamilton, President of the Rockets. “Kelowna High Performance trains many of our current and former players. Our organization looks forward to the success of this very worthwhile cause.”



"Travis and I are honoured to be working with the KGH Foundation and continuing to raise awareness around mental health in our community,” says Mark Fitzgerald, Co-Owner of Kelowna High Performance. “Josh Georges, Blake Comeau and the Homebase Event set the groundwork for us to be able to contribute alongside community partners to raise funds for this worthwhile cause and we look forward to sharing this exciting line-up of events with our community.”



Tickets will be available via the Select Your Tickets for all local minor hockey players starting August 1st and to the general public as of August 3rd. For more details and up-to-date event information, follow Kelowna High Performance, Prospera Place, and the KGH Foundation on Instagram.





