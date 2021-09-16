Homicide victim from Merritt

The man found dead near Merritt earlier this week is local resident, 51 year-old Dennis Walters.

Investigators from the Southeast District Major Crime Unit say Walters suspicious death is considered a homicide.

Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, front line officers from the Merritt RCMP attended to an area near Nicola Lake.

Staff Sargeant Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP. We are hopeful that in doing so (releasing the victims name), we can help timeline the events leading up to his death. We are asking anyone who has knowledge of Dennis’ whereabouts on Monday September 13 until the discovery of his body or has any other information which may assist in the investigation, to call us.

Anyone with information about Dennis’ death is asked contact the RCMP.