Honeymoon Suite to headline Peach Fest 2024

A pair of iconic Canadian bands will rock the stage at Penticton Peach Festival this summer.

Honeymoon Suite, presented by Peters Bros. Paving, will headline in Okanagan Lake Park on Saturday, Aug. 10 with Odds, presented by Grizzly Excavating, as the opening act.

"We are thrilled to welcome Honeymoon Suite and the Odds to the Penticton Peach Festival. These bands are not just performers; they are storytellers, it's an honour to host such legendary acts at our festival,” said Peach Festival entertainment director, Alysha Forrest.

Founded in 1982 by Johnnie Dee and Derry Grehan, Honeymoon Suite's story is a testament to resilience and musical prowess. From their chart-topping debut single "New Girl Now" to platinum-selling albums, the band has left an indelible mark on the Canadian rock scene. Since their debut, the Juno award winners released seven studio albums with over one million units sold worldwide including hits such as “Bad Attitude,” “Feel It Again,” “What Does it Take” and “All Along You Knew.” Their newest album, Alive, is set to release Feb. 16.

Canadian power-pop legends “Odds”, known for their infectious melodies and clever lyrics, are set to get Penticton Peach Festival rocking.

Craig Northey, the band's singer and guitarist, explains, “We are always pumped to play outdoors in Penticton and see all those smiling faces. As BC boys we know its the best place to be at the height of summer”

With radio hits like “It Falls Apart”, “Love Is the Subject” and “Heterosexual Man” already under their belt Odds really broke into the mainstream with their 1995 album Good Weird Feeling, which yielded six Top 40 singles, including “Truth Untold”, “Eat My Brain”, “Satisfied” and “Mercy To Go”. They followed that up with the album Nest, which featured the radio smash “Make You Mad” and the band’s first No. 1 chart hit to date, the irresistibly catchy “Someone Who’s Cool.” To top that off you've heard them for 20 years singing the themes to Canada's most successful TV comedy "Corner Gas" .

The Penticton Peach Festival, known for its commitment to providing five days of free family-friendly entertainment, takes place Aug.7-11. The event promises an unforgettable blend of music, entertainment for the whole family, parades, a wide-range of vendors, amusement rides and more - making it a must-attend for people of all ages.

For more information about the Penticton Peach Festival visit peachfest.com.