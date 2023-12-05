Honour your loved ones at the Tree of Memories

This holiday season, honour your loved ones by placing an ornament or memorializing decoration on the Tree of Memories at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery. Beginning today (Dec. 5), cemetery visitors can place an ornament on the large tree under the dome at the Promontory Green Interment Garden. Ornaments can also be hung on the spruce trees that frame the Bennett Memorial and Legacy Gardens.



“We’re honoured to once again host the Tree of Memories, to give residents a chance to reflect and remember loved ones with a simple, seasonal gesture,” says Tracey Hillis, Cemetery Manager. “The Tree of Memories has become an important annual tradition for many in our community. Over the years, we’ve heard from residents wanting to share a story, memory or meaning behind their ornament and who they are remembering. This year, we are inviting residents to share to post a photo or story using the hashtag #KelownaTreeOfMemories.”



The Tree of Memories program has been offered annually at the Cemetery since 1998. Visitors are welcome to place ornaments or memorializing decorations on the trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until Jan. 8. Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery is located at 1991 Bernard Avenue (at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Spall Road).



Those who wish to keep their ornaments or memorializing decorations should ensure they are removed from the tree by Sunday, Jan. 14. Ornaments left on the trees past this date will be donated.



For more information about the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery, visit kelownacemetery.ca.

