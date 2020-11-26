Horgan Appoints New Cabinet, Says Pandemic Focused

Premier John Horgan has announced a new cabinet he says will focus on keeping people safe through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic has turned the lives of British Columbians upside down," Premier Horgan said in a press release. "We have come a long way together, but we have much further to go. This skilled, diverse team is ready to continue our fight against COVID-19 and build an economic recovery that includes everyone."

The new cabinet is tasked with continuing the government's cross-ministry response to the pandemic, providing better health care, delivering affordability and security in B.C.'s communities, and investing in good jobs and livelihoods in a clean-energy future.

"I know this is a hard time for British Columbians. COVID-19 has brought challenges unlike any we've faced before," Premier Horgan said. "By putting people first, investing in hospitals and diagnostics, supporting front-line workers and by everyone doing their part to fight this virus, we will make it through, together."

The new cabinet includes 20 ministers and four ministers of state. The cabinet will be supported in its work by 13 parliamentary secretaries.