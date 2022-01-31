Horse fences deliberately cut

Fences holding horses are deliberately being cut in the South Okanagan.

The Penticton Indian Band have received reports that certain sections of fence along the former Game Farm lands are being deliberately cut.

The first report was received over a week ago and was thought to be a situation where a small horse may have become entangled in the fence. Since then, 4 separate reports of the fence being cut at different locations on the fenceline of the former game farm PIB lands, which confirms these acts are deliberate.

This matter has now been turned over to the Penticton Indian Band First Nations RCMP.

Anyone caught deliberately carrying out these acts will be charged.

