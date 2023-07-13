Horseshoe Lake fire still under control

The Township is happy to report that the Horseshoe Lake Wildfire K41194 continues to be deemed as being “under control”. Crews from the local fire department and BC Wildfire remain on scene to work on any hot spots as they occur. The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) remains active.

As you know the terrain has been a challenge throughout firefighting efforts and the supports the Township has received by BC Wildfire and surrounding departments has been huge in our ability to get the fire to a “contained” status. Crews on site have been truly exceptional working long hours in difficult terrain and undertaking extreme physical labour in the heat. A huge thank you to the BC Wildfire teams for their assistance during this time.

As of Sunday, July 9, 2023 the trails on Mount Rose Swanson have been reopened to the public. The Township asks that those using the trails remain diligent. Conditions are very dry and hot and everyone is reminded to use caution and if you see any fire activity call it in to BC Wildfire 1-800-663-5555 or (*5555 from a cell phone).

The Township website has information about how you can prepare your farm or home for a wildfire under our Emergency Info page. https://www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca>Departments>Emergency-Information

Communications will continue to be provided on the Township’s website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca under News and Events. The next communication will be provided at 10:00 am on Friday, July 14, 2023 or as new information becomes available.

For more information regarding this release, please contact the Township office via email at mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca on the weekend and via email or phone at 250-546-3013 Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.