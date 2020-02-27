Hospitality Experts Taking Over the Naramata Inn

Four of BC's hospitality experts are the new owners of the Naramata Inn.

Making up the Naramata Hospitality Limited Partnership, Ned Bell, Kate Colley, Paul Hollands, and Maria Wiesner are excited to give people a true Naramatian experience.

Bell says it's extra special for him and his wife Kate. "We actually met in Naramata, we married in Naramata. I was born in Summerland. Our first son was born in the Okanagan. And we just celebrated our tenth wedding anniversary in Naramata."

The group will be making some changes to the property's appearance, and Bell says with his culinary expertise there will be an empasis on enhancing the menu.

The inn is set to open for the season May 1st.