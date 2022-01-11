Hospitalizations increase
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across B.C. has increased once again, reaching an eight-month high of 469.
That includes 97 patients in intensive care, according to Tuesday's update from the Ministry of Health.
The last time B.C.'s hospitalization numbers reached this level was May 5, when there were 481 patients with COVID-19 in hospital.
The ministry also announced three more deaths related to COVID-19 with 2,239 new cases in the last day.
An independent COVID-19 modelling group estimated the 2,106 cases announced Monday could be approximately one-sixth of the true figure.
