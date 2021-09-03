iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
25°C
Instagram

Hospitalizations top 200

A hospital worker wearing a face shield and mask is seen at a COVID-19 assessment centre for staff at Lions Gate Hospital, in North Vancouver, on Thursday, March 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. health officials announced 671 new cases of COVID-19 and three related deaths on Friday (all in Interior Health) as coronavirus hospitalizations topped 200 for the first time since June.

There are now 215 people in hospital, including 188 in intensive care.

When COVID-19 hospitalizations last surpassed 200 on June 8, there were only 57 patients in intensive care. 

230 of the new cases are in the Interior Health region.

- with files from CTV -

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175