Hospitalizations top 200
B.C. health officials announced 671 new cases of COVID-19 and three related deaths on Friday (all in Interior Health) as coronavirus hospitalizations topped 200 for the first time since June.
There are now 215 people in hospital, including 188 in intensive care.
When COVID-19 hospitalizations last surpassed 200 on June 8, there were only 57 patients in intensive care.
230 of the new cases are in the Interior Health region.
- with files from CTV -
