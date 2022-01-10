Hospitalizations up across BC dealing with COVID-19
Over the last 72 hours, seven new deaths across BC from COVID-19.
There are 431 people in hospital with 95 in ICU.
The total number of new cases is 6,966, which includes 1,393 in Interior Health over the last three days.
There are 34,551 active cases of COVID in the province.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the actual number of new infections happening daily could be up to five times higher than reported.
-
US travelers warned: Avoid travel to CanadaCDC advising against travel to northern neighbour.
-
Clear out that catch basinClear them of snow and ice so water can easily drain.
-
Online fundraiser for West Kelowna gymCash coming in to pay fine for gym defying health orders.
-
Snow removal going well thanks to your cooperationCity of Kelowna making progress in clearing roads.
-
Candy Cane Lane supports Freedom's DoorWith the opening of a new home in January there will be 74 men seeking recovery healing at Freedom's Door.
-
Bob Saget deadFull House and Americans Funniest Videos star found dead in hotel room.
-
Ex-Vees goalie signs NHL dealJack LaFontaine signs with Carolina Hurricanes.
-
Fatal crash between Sicamous and Salmon ArmSix people were transported to hospital.
-
No rapid tests available in KelownaInterior Health says regular COVID-19 testing is only available by appointment.