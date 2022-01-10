Hospitalizations up across BC dealing with COVID-19

Over the last 72 hours, seven new deaths across BC from COVID-19.

There are 431 people in hospital with 95 in ICU.

The total number of new cases is 6,966, which includes 1,393 in Interior Health over the last three days.

There are 34,551 active cases of COVID in the province.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the actual number of new infections happening daily could be up to five times higher than reported.