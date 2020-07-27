Hot enough for ya?

Kelowna is experiencing its first heat wave of the summer.

People are heading to local beaches and parks to cool off.

City of Kelowna Risk Manager Lance Kayfish admits physical distancing may prove to be a challenge.

"Be flexible. If you get to the beach and it is very crowded, and you can't a space for your small bubble to isolate and distance yourself safely, go find another beach."

Kayfish says training starts Wednesday for a group that will go out, seven days a week, to educate the public on safe practices in dealing with the pandemic.

"We have placed signage at all of our city parks, some are more noticeable than others, reminding people to self distance, stay in small groups and frequent hand washing," Kayfish added.