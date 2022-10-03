Hotel project announced for Kelowna Airport

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) and The Sutton Place Hotels, a luxury hotel brand owned and operated by BC based Northland Properties Corporation, are excited to announce development plans for a new luxury hotel at Kelowna International Airport. The Sutton Place Hotel Kelowna will be conveniently located adjacent to the terminal building and is a perfect destination for those arriving and departing from YLW with plans to stay and explore the Okanagan Valley.

“This new commercial development at YLW will be an economic driver for the entire community by creating jobs and promoting tourism throughout the Okanagan,” says Mayor Colin Basran. “This is the first of many new developments for YLW, I am excited to continue to see the airport grow to meet the needs of our growing region.”

“The Sutton Place Hotels are known for delivering exceptional guest experience,” says Sam Samaddar, Kelowna Airport Director. “Their reputation will allow The Sutton Place Hotel Kelowna at YLW to promote the Okanagan as a premiere destination.”

As is true for any stay at The Sutton Place Hotels, guests can look forward to the sophisticated hotel and in-room amenities, a stylish business centre, award-winning on-site dining, personal concierge services, bell-hop services, and spacious meeting spaces for corporate and social events.

"We are excited about our new partnership with the team at the Kelowna International Airport, and we are confident this distinct destination and our elevated guest experience will appeal to visitors and locals alike," says Tom Gaglardi, CEO of Northland Properties. "The Sutton Place Hotel Kelowna is a great addition to our family-owned portfolio of hotels, restaurants, resorts and sports assets."

Design and development approval work will commence this year, with construction starting as early as Q4 2023. The Sutton Place Hotel Kelowna is anticipated to be open in 2026 and will be the brand's fourth property in Canada and Northland Properties' fourth hotel in the Okanagan Valley.