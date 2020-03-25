Hotels Struggling with COVID-19 Pandemic

Kelowna Hotelier Maxine Dehart says they’re having no problem social distancing at the hotel with so few staff and customers.

“We got a couple emails from hotels that said they are probably going to close. I made a couple phone calls because we are all trying to stay in touch and it is grim.”

At the Ramada Inn, Dehart said on AM 1150’s Early Edition they’ve laid off as many as 150 people.

Dehart says they closed the pub and restaurant as soon as they were required, but she was disappointed to hear so many restaurants and pubs not complying with provincial orders.