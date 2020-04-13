House fire in Glenmore considered suspicious

At approximately 10:30 pm, April 11th the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a 911 report of a house on fire on Alameda Court. The first arriving officer reported smoke coming from the front of a large house under construction.

Crews quickly knocked down and extinguished a fire at the front of the structure. The fire did cause some smoke and minor damage to the front of the structure.

There were no injuries as the house was not occupied at the time.

The fire is suspicious in nature and will be investigated by KFD Investigators and the RCMP.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with four Engines, a Rescue unit, a Command vehicle, Safety unit and 18 personnel. RCMP, BCAS and Fortis Gas and Electric assisted as well.