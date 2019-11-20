House fire in Rutland

At 11:45 pm last night (November 19), Kelowna Fire Dispatch received a 911 call reporting flames coming from a front door of a house in the 800 block of Morrison road in Kelowna.

On scene, the first arriving Officer confirmed the main floor area was fully involved with flames. A defensive fire attack was deployed and the fire was controlled from the outside. No occupants were home at the time of the fire. The house sustained extensive damage.

Four Engines, a Command Unit, Rescue truck along with 19 fire personnel were on scene to fight the fire along with assistance from RCMP, BCAS.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and will be investigated.

Having a family fire evacuation plan can save lives.

