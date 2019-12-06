House Fire In Rutland

The Kelowna fire department quickly knocked down a house fire on Valleyview Road in Rutland this morning.

They received multiple 9-1-1 calls around 9:40a.m. Crews found thick smoke and flames coming from the back door of a four-plex when they arrived on scene.

"It appears the fire started near the rear of the building," said Platoon Captain Kelly Stephens. "No cause and determination has been made. Kelowna fire investigators are looking into the cause."

Everyone inside the four-plex was accounted for and nobody was hurt. But there were causalities.

"There were quite a few cats and a couple of dogs inside," Stephens said. "Most of them we housed in place, inside of rooms clear of smoke. But unfortunately we lost a couple."