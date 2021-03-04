House fire in West Kelowna

Shortly after three this morning, West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a residence on Ponderosa Rd. Upon arrival, the rear of the home was fully involved. Firefighters attacked the flames and entered the building to search for any occupants.

Five people are in the care of Emergency Support Services. One pet was found by firefighters. Unfortunately, two other pets did not survive.

One firefighter was injured and is undergoing further assessment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.