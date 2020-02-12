House fire on Barnaby Road

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Kelowna fire Dept responded to a report of a residential home on fire in the 900 block of Barnaby road. They responded with 4 Engines and a Rescue truck with a compliment of 18 staff members. Upon arrival they found a two story residential home fully involved with flame.

It was deemed a defensive fire and multiple water streams were deployed from the exterior to extinguish fire. No occupants were home at the time of the fire and the home was undergoing extensive renovations. Overhaul is still ongoing and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time