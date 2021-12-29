House Fire Sends One to Hospital

West Kelowna Fire rescue responded to a report of a structure fire on the 2600 blk of Applegreen Crt at approx. 8:37pm on Dec 28, 2021.

Crews arrived at a single family two store home with fire on the second floor. Crews actioned the fire quickly in difficult weather conditions , keeping the fire to the room of origin.

A single occupant was transported to Kelowna General Hospital with minor burns and smoke inhalation.

The fire is under investigation but not suspicious in nature.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue thanks the RCMP, BC Hydro and Fortis BC for there assistants.