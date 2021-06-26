House Turned Forest Fire in Peachland Being Held

A house fire on Maranatha Drive in Peachland has spread to nearby forest and the street has been evacuated.

Peachland fire chief Dennis Craig is on scene. "It's roughly half a hectare in size right now. It is now down to a smoldering rank one fire. At the height it was rank two, rank three and spreading rapidly. We did damage one other structure, but no other structure at this point is confirmed as lost, only the original one."

Other houses are on evacuation alert.

"We have evacutated all of Maranatha. We have evacution alerts in place for Forest Hill. ESS has set up a reception centre at our community centre."

Craig says many crews have been working to knock down the fire.

"We have BC Wildfire on scene with multiple helicopters. We did have an air tanker do a couple of drops as well from BC Wildfire. We've got BC Wildfire intial attack crews on scene all being supported by structural fire departments in Peachland, West Kelowna, Kelowna, and Joe Rich."

The fire is classified as being held.