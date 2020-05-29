Household Bulky Items Collection for North Westside, Central Okanagan

Press release from the Central Okanagan Regional District on May 29, 2020:

North Westside Road residents within the Central Okanagan will have a special opportunity to dispose of unwanted bulky items.

Wednesday July 1st, through Wednesday July 15th, during regular operating hours at the North Westside Road Transfer Station, you can dispose of large household items for a cost of $20 per truckload.

This special disposal opportunity is available to residents with a valid ID card only, for residential items only including: appliances, scrap metal, lawn mowers and other motorized parts, household and lawn furniture. No hazardous waste (including computers, electronics, etc.) will be accepted. Unwanted fridges and freezers will be accepted at $15 per item, the Freon decommissioning charge.

Cash or cheques will be the only accepted method of payment.

The North Westside Road Transfer Station is open Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 am until 12:00 noon. It is located at the Sugarloaf Mountain/Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road. (Turn at the corner of Westside Road and Sugarloaf Mountain Forest Service Road and follow the signs.)

For more information and details about this collection please contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250 or email recycle@cord.bc.ca.