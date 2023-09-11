Household bulky items collection for North Westside residents: RDCO

North Westside Road residents within the Central Okanagan will have a special opportunity to dispose of unwanted bulky items.

Wednesday, October 4 through Wednesday, October 11, during regular operating hours at the North Westside Road transfer station, you can dispose of large household items for a cost of $20 per truckload.

This special disposal opportunity is available to approved users of this facility for residential items only including:

appliances – fridges and freezers accepted at no charge

scrap metal

lawn mowers and other motorized parts

household and lawn furniture

No hazardous waste (including computers, electronics, etc.) will be accepted.

Cash or cheques will be the only accepted method of payment.

The North Westside Road transfer station is open Monday (Including the Thanksgiving holiday Monday), Wednesday, and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 12 noon. It is also open Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. It is located at the Sugarloaf Mountain/Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road. (Turn at the corner of Westside Road and Sugarloaf Mountain Forest Service Road and follow the signs.)