Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off events coming to Sorrento, Sicamous

Save the date for an opportunity to clear out old cleaners, chemicals, and unused paint from the garage or under your sink.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is pleased to be hosting two free Household Hazardous Waste Round-Up events in Sorrento and Sicamous this summer:

Sorrento Elementary School parking lot, 1135 Passchendaele Road, Sorrento on July 15, 2023, from 9 AM to 2 PM

Finlayson Park Parking lot, 1121 Eagle Pass Way, Sicamous on July 22, 2023, from 9 AM to 2 PM.

Household hazardous waste is any waste from your home that is dangerous or which you have reason to believe could be hazardous. Household hazardous waste materials accepted for drop-off at these events include: paint, batteries, oil, antifreeze, flammables, poisons, corrosives, adhesives, grease/tar, gasoline/kerosene, pesticides, fertilizers, devices containing mercury, and pool chemicals.

Items that are not accepted at these events include: insulation spraying cylinders, propane tanks, needles/sharps, ammunitions, weapons, explosives, and radioactive material.

For safe transport of household hazardous waste, participants are asked to pack household hazardous waste in a box to avoid spilling. Group similar chemicals together and secure lids to ensure containers are not leaking.

In addition to household hazardous waste, residents can also drop-off light bulbs, small appliances (toasters, blenders, coffee makers) and electronics (computers, radios, gaming devices).

The event is for residents only and there is no cost to drop-off acceptable items. There will be no commercial or institutional hazardous waste accepted at these two events.