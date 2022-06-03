Housing market 'normalizing'

Residential real estate sales for the month of May is indicating the market is on a path of normalizing in the region.

While demand still remains high, 1,687 residential unit sales were recorded across the region, marking a 24.9% decrease compared to the frenzied number of units sold in May last year.

“While the number of units sold seems like a drop when comparing it to the historically high activity experienced in May 2021, sales across the region really only slid down 1.2% compared to last month,” says President Lyndi Cruickshank.

The benchmark price for homes in the Central Okanagan, North Okanagan, South Okanagan and Shuswap/Revelstoke regions held their double-digit percentage increases in year-over-year comparisons for another consecutive month across all home categories, with the greatest increase being for condominiums in the North Okanagan.

The benchmark price for condominiums in the North Okanagan recorded a 30.9% increase compared to May 2021, coming in at $342,600.

The average number of days to sell a home increased from 39 days in April to 41 days in May.