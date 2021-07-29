iHeartRadio

How hot is the Kelowna housing market?

ONE-Water-Street_Hero_2018

If you think Kelowna is a hot spot for real estate, you would be right.

It was confirmed this week as one of Canada’s most desirable cities when all available units in Tower One at Water Street by the Park were purchased in just two days.

Nearly 10,000 people from across Canada, as well as others from the across the United States and overseas purchased a home at the 650-unit, three-tower development overlooking Okanagan Lake, by City Park in downtown Kelowna. 

Sales for Tower Two, The Eli at Water Street by the Park, are being moved up to Summer 2021 to meet growing buyer demand.

 
 

