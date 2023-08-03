How to dispose of hazardous household waste

In advance of the long weekend, the City of Kelowna and the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) are reminding residents to safely dispose of and recycle their hazardous household waste.



Due to its dangerous and potentially explosive nature, hazardous waste cannot be placed in curbside bins, put in waste containers at construction sites, dropped directly at the Glenmore Landfill or left at other transfer stations and collection depots. This helps reduce the chance of fires and explosions, and generally protects the environment.



Hazardous waste is anything that is corrosive, flammable or poisonous. While we’re all likely familiar with the skull and crossbones and other labels on hazardous-material containers, e-cigarette batteries, small power tools, smoke alarms and even children’s toys with batteries left inside can present risks.



“We hope residents will appreciate the risks posed by these hazardous materials and help keep our workers safe by disposing of them properly,” says Candace Pilling, City of Kelowna Solid Waste Supervisor at the Glenmore Landfill. “Lithium-ion batteries have become a common cause of fires at the landfill. Residents should be careful how they dispose of appliances, electronics, chemicals and other household items that can be dangerous when not managed safely.”



Garbage and recycling collectors and processors have witnessed an increase in hazardous materials in waste collection bins and at the landfill. Electronics and other hazardous wastes can catch fire or explode during landfilling and recycling processes, turning a regular household item into a potential risk. These materials should be disposed of through approved third-party facilities instead of being sent to the landfill or placed in curbside-collection bins.



“Audits of our curbside recycling material conducted by Recycle BC show hazardous materials regularly landing in our recycling carts,” says Rae Stewart, RDCO Waste Reduction Facilitator. “That’s extremely dangerous for collection staff, vehicles, and sorting equipment and recycling facilities. It also raises our region’s contamination rates, resulting in significant surcharges. Items such as batteries, propane tanks, butane cannisters, never belong in your curbside carts.”



For information on where to dispose of hazardous materials appropriately, please visit rdco.com/provincial-take-back-programs or visit rdco.com/hazwaste, or use the Recycle Coach app at rdco.com/recyclecoach.



Learn more about the Glenmore Landfill at kelowna.ca/landfill.