How to get involved and be in the know ahead of IRONMAN Canada

With three weeks to go until IRONMAN Canada returns to Penticton, the City is notifying residents of the many ways they can get involved and take part in the entertainment, as well as tips for how to navigate road closures.

“Watch for a mailout from the City arriving in your mailbox next week, which provides information about all the free entertainment available to you, opportunities to volunteer and charts providing an overview of the road closures,” says Jeff Plant, the City’s Sport and Event Supervisor. “We want to make sure everyone is notified well in advance of the closures and of the ways you can participate in the fun.”

Be aware that road closures will cause significant delays on Sunday, Aug. 27, including along Lakeshore Drive, Main Street and Skaha Lake Road. Charts outlining the details are included in the City mailout and posted online at penticton.ca/ironman, and reminders will be issued in the coming weeks.

New this year is the Entertainment Garden, organized by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association, including live music, DJs, craft beer, wine and food at Gyro Park on Aug. 25-26 and along Estabrook Avenue on race day.

The City mailout also outlines information about how to sign up as a volunteer, where to cheer on the athletes, how to register for the IRONKIDS Fun Run and details about other activities that are open to the public.

Also again this year, the IRONMAN Foundation is offering $40,000 US in grant funding to local non-profit groups, teams and clubs that volunteer during this event, with details available at penticton.ca/ironman.

Pick up your free fan kit at the Penticton Farmers’ Market on Saturday, Aug. 19 or Saturday, Aug. 26. This includes street chalk to write your messages of support along the routes and cheer signs to wave on race day.

“Last year, the energy throughout Penticton was electric, with thousands of people lining the streets to cheer on the athletes and another 2,000 working as volunteers. It was wonderful to see our community embrace the return of this event to Penticton after its 10-year hiatus,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “As athletes and their supporters soon arrive from all over the world, the spotlight will be on our city, and it’s an opportunity to showcase our community spirit once again.”

Where to get more information

All City information, including road closure charts and maps, is posted at penticton.ca/ironman. For event details, visit the IRONMAN Canada website at ironman.com/im-canada.