Human remains discovered at scene of early morning fire: Osoyoos RCMP

On January 19, 2024 at approximately 6:30 a.m., Osoyoos Fire Rescue and Osoyoos RCMP supported by other first responders attended to a mobile home fire at the Avalon Mobile Home Park on Main Street.

Although numerous fire crews responded quickly, the fire had already engulfed the home.

Sadly, once the fire was out, the remains of one person were located inside.

Although the investigation is ongoing and the exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined, it does not appear suspicious.