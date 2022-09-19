Human remains found by fire crews near Summerland: BC RCMP Serious Crime Unit investigating

The BC RCMP Serious Crime Unit has been deployed to take conduct of an investigation after a report of a fire and the discovery of human remains.

On September 15, 2022, Penticton RCMP were notified after the Summerland Fire Department was called to the paved road next to the Penticton Shooting Sports Range, located at 1797 BC-97, Penticton, BC. When fire crews arrived at the scene of the fire, they discovered two deceased individuals and immediately contacted police.

Officers from the Penticton RCMP front line and General Investigation Section (GIS) arrived on scene and the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit was engaged. Investigators have determined that these deaths are suspicious. The BC RCMP Serious Crime Unit has since deployed to the area and will be assuming conduct of the investigation.

“This investigation is in its infancy, as major crime investigators and forensic specialists deploy to the area to assist in gathering and analyzing evidence,” states Sergeant Chris Manseau, Acting Senior Media Relations Officer for the BC RCMP. “Investigators are currently making attempts at identifying the deceased individuals. No further details regarding their identity will be divulged, pending their identification and identifying their next of kin.”

A vehicle was later reported to be on fire in Oliver, and investigators from both detachments are working together to determine if these incidents are related.

If you have information about either of these incidents, you are asked to contact the SED MCU tipline at 1-877-987-8477.