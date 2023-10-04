Hundreds of students to graduate into workforce at OC’s Fall Convocation and Commencement

When Okanagan College student Miranda Lockhart crosses the stage to be awarded her Okanagan College certificate as a health care assistant today, it will be with amazing memories and a solid career path in front of her.

Miranda, along with more than 100 peers are graduating from a variety of programs and courses in Okanagan College’s fist ever Fall Convocation and Commencement Ceremony, being held today at Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus.

“This is my second time graduating from OC, and what keeps me coming back is the positive student atmosphere,” she said. “I have learned that it is never too late to be a student and that no amount of education is wasted. I feel a lot of gratitude for having had phenomenal instructors who worked tirelessly to make our program run smoothly and guided us with their wisdom and expertise.”

In addition to a range of degree, diploma and certificate programs, OC offers several shorter-duration certificates and a growing number of microcredentials. The College, which is this fall celebrating its 60th anniversary, has marked graduation of over 60,000 students since the doors of B.C. Vocational Institute first opened in Kelowna in 1963.

“We are extremely happy for our students and their families today as they celebrate a great accomplishment and the next steps in their careers,” said Neil Fassina, Okanagan College president. “The graduates walking across the stage today are well-positioned to fill positions in all sectors, from arts and business, to technology, health care and trades.”

“Over the years, as I served on the Board of Governors, I’ve been able to meet and speak with many students,” said Juliette Cunningham, chair, OC Board of Governors. “I can say with confidence – each interaction and conversation inspires me. Celebrating with this group of Okanagan College graduates today gives us all much hope for our future.”

In addition to holding the distinction of being the 60th grad class in OC history, the Fall Convocation and Commencement ceremony is the first autumn celebration at the College in more than 30 years. OC also holds ceremonies in winter (January) and spring (June).