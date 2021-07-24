Hwy 1 reopened between Lytton-Spences Bridge and Lytton-Lillooet

Highway 1 has reopened between Lytton and Spences Bridge and Highway 12 has reopened between Lytton and Lillooet.

Both highways have been closed since June 30 due to wildfires and to support firefighting operations.

Vehicles can now travel from Hope to Lillooet via highways 1 and 12, or from Hope to Cache Creek via Highway 1. Travellers can expect closures on short notice should fire activity increase or if suppression efforts are required.

Travellers are encouraged to limit travel to essential and local only. To respect the wishes of Lytton, Lytton First Nations and all Indigenous communities impacted by wildfire, travellers are asked to continue onto their destinations rather than stopping in impacted communities.

Drivers are reminded to observe posted speed limits, traffic control devices, flag persons and fire fighting crews.

For the most up-to-date information before travel DriveBC.