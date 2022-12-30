HWY 97N Re-opened!
Update - Hwy 97N is now open in both directions, and slowly traffic is moving from the area. However, RCMP warn of slick conditions on the route.
Kelowna and Lake Country RCMP is responding to a collision on Highway 97 north which has closed a section of the highway.
A semi-truck has jackknifed and completely blocked Highway 97 northbound just past the airport near the Ellison Lake pull-out Highway 97 is now closed at Old Vernon Road in both directions.
RCMP Officers and emergency vehicles are on scene and traffic is being re-routed. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as traffic is currently not moving. There is no estimated time of reopening.
More information will be released when available.
