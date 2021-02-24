I'll drink to that!

A thumbs up from a Kelowna pub owner.

The Province is allowing restaurants and bars to buy liquor at a wholesale cost - on a permanent basis.

Dave Willoughby of Doc Willoughby's says its a game changer.

"Once we dig ourselves out of the hole the pandemic has created, I think you might see more competitive pricing at pubs and restaurants for liquour drinks".

Temporary changes for wholesale pricing for the hospitality industry were implemented last June but were set to expire at the end of March.

"This will save probably 20 percent? It is probably add 5 percent to our bottom line, I think. It is a benfiit and will allow us to carry higher end liquours," Willoughby added.