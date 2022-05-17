"I'm aghast that the government isn't reacting"

Westside-Kelowna MLA Ben Stewart feels the pain motorists are paying at the pumps.

Stewart spoke to AM 1150 News about rising fuel prices and what the John Horgan government can do about it.

"I heard prices when up in Kelowna again. I am aghast that the government isn't reacting. They promises in 2018 that they were going to do something and all they did was study it and do nothing about it. They have tools, they just need to use them".



Stewart was also calls Horgan's decision to spend 789 million dollars on replacing the aging Royal BC Museum.

"The fact that housing is such a big issue, that inflationary pressures are there. We are taken aback that this vanity project can all of a sudden get traction and the government is determined and defensive that it should go ahead", Stewart added.