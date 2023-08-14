“I Think I Started Crying”: Happy Tears for Vernon Couple After Landing $100K Scratch & Win Prize

Montana Lowley and Jason Campeau were overcome with many emotions after discovering they won $100,000 from a Peppermint Payout Scratch & Win ticket — disbelief, shock, excitement and relief to be exact.

Lowley and Campeau purchased their ticket from the 7-Eleven on 32 Street in Vernon and were at home when they discovered they won before walking back to the store to verify the ticket.

“I checked it on the self-checker and was in total shock,” recalled Lowley. “I didn’t know what to say or feel. I think I started crying.”

Naturally, Campeau soon learned of their newfound fortune.

“It’s pretty amazing,” he said.

The Vernon couple plans to put the prize towards a first-time home purchase and look forward to saving for the future.

“It’s a life-changing experience. Unbelievable, shocking, exciting and relieving all at the same time,” said Lowley.