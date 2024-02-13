Ibbetson named Canada West Women's Basketball Player of the Week

UBC Okanagan Heat forward Jaeli Ibbetson has been named the Canada West women's basketball Player of the Week after another outstanding weekend as the Heat wrapped up their regular season schedule with a pair of victories over the Manitoba Bisons.

Ibbetson caught fire as she delivered two monster outings in a pair of road victories over Manitoba, making Heat history after recording a triple-double on Saturday.

The fourth-year hometown Kelowna, B.C. product finished one-assist shy of a triple-double on Friday, powering UBCO to a 95-83 victory. While her teammate Lauren Foullong made headlines after dropping a CW record-tying nine three pointers, Ibbetson was not to be overlooked, grabbing 17 points, 21 boards and nine helpers. It marked Ibbetson's second 20-plus rebound game this season and third of her career, as she recorded her conference leading 12th double-double of the campaign.

Ibbetson then recorded the program's first ever triple-double as the Heat completed the weekend sweep with a commanding 85-64 win on Saturday.

She secured the 11th triple-double in Canada West history after totalling 23 points, 13 boards and ten assists, along with three blocks. Playing in her final regular season game as a member of the Heat, she joins a club of only eight other players to record a triple-double in the conference's 51-year history.

UBCO (11-9) will now prepare for the 2024 CW Women's Basketball Championships, hosted by UFV in Abbotsford, B.C. beginning Feb. 21.



This marks the second time this season that Ibbetson has earned the conference Player of the Week recognition, as she was recognized back in December after a weekend sweep of the UNBC Timberwolves.



- with files from Canada West