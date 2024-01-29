Ibbetson surpasses 1000 career points in women's basketball loss to UBC
On a night when UBC Okanagan women's basketball forward Jaeli Ibbetson reached the 1000 points for her career, the Heat dropped a second-straight narrow decision to the UBC Thunderbirds, falling 72-69 to their sister-school rivals on Saturday evening at the UBCO Gymnasium.
Playing in her 66th career contest, the Kelowna, B.C., native eclipsed the historical mark with a layup midway through the fourth quarter. The bucket made her just the second player in team history to surpass 1000 career points in Canada West play. She would go on to finish the game with her ninth double-double of the season, posting 19 points and 11 rebounds.
One night after falling on a last-second basket to the Thunderbirds, the Heat responded with a quick start on Saturday, grabbing an early 19-12 lead after the opening quarter.
The visitors would respond by tightening their defensive efforts but UBCO still held a 29-26 advantage at the half.
Thunderbirds forward Mona Berlitz of Schrobenhausen, Germany, began to take over the game in the second half, pouring in 14 of her game-high 27 points in the final 20 minutes as UBC evened up the game after the third quarter at 51.
With the game on the line in the fourth, the Heat got a boost from rookie forward Tennyson McCarthy of Lake Country, B.C., and guard Lauren Foullong of Orangeville, Ont., to take a four-point lead with four minutes remaining.
But the Thunderbirds, winners of 11 straight games coming into the contest, showed poise down the stretch, highlighted by a 13-3 run, to come away with the win.
TOP PERFORMERS
Jaeli Ibbetson - UBCO Heat
The fourth-year forward continued her all-star campaign on Saturday, posting a ninth double-double which keeps her tops in Canada West in rebounding and fourth in scoring.
Mona Berlitz - UBC Thunderbirds
The second-year forward shot 50 percent from the field, and hit 10 free throws, en route to a 27-point, 17-rebound double-double on Saturday.
WHERE THEY STAND
The Heat's loss drops them to 7-9 on the season as they hold a one-game lead over the Mount Royal Cougars for ninth in the conference. Meanwhile, the Thunderbirds improve to 16-2 with their 12th straight win, sitting second in the conference.
UP NEXT
The Heat will close out their 2023-24 home schedule next weekend as they host a weekend doubleheader against the MacEwan Griffins. Game one goes on Friday, February 2 at 5 p.m. as UBCO hosts their Firefighter Appreciation Game. The Heat will then honour their graduating seniors on Saturday, February 3 at 4 p.m. Tickets for both games can be purchased at the door on game day.