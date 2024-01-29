Ibbetson surpasses 1000 career points in women's basketball loss to UBC

On a night when UBC Okanagan women's basketball forward Jaeli Ibbetson reached the 1000 points for her career, the Heat dropped a second-straight narrow decision to the UBC Thunderbirds, falling 72-69 to their sister-school rivals on Saturday evening at the UBCO Gymnasium.



Playing in her 66th career contest, the Kelowna, B.C., native eclipsed the historical mark with a layup midway through the fourth quarter. The bucket made her just the second player in team history to surpass 1000 career points in Canada West play. She would go on to finish the game with her ninth double-double of the season, posting 19 points and 11 rebounds.



One night after falling on a last-second basket to the Thunderbirds, the Heat responded with a quick start on Saturday, grabbing an early 19-12 lead after the opening quarter.

The visitors would respond by tightening their defensive efforts but UBCO still held a 29-26 advantage at the half.



Thunderbirds forward Mona Berlitz of Schrobenhausen, Germany, began to take over the game in the second half, pouring in 14 of her game-high 27 points in the final 20 minutes as UBC evened up the game after the third quarter at 51.



With the game on the line in the fourth, the Heat got a boost from rookie forward Tennyson McCarthy of Lake Country, B.C., and guard Lauren Foullong of Orangeville, Ont., to take a four-point lead with four minutes remaining.