ICBC access during the COVID 19 crisis

The B.C. government, ICBC and broker partners are taking additional steps to help British Columbians access the insurance services they need without requiring in-person contact.

During the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, insurance brokers will be able to conduct ICBC business, such as vehicle insurance renewals, by phone and email.

"ICBC's top priority is the health and safety of its customers, partners and employees, and that's why we are moving forward with emergency protocols to allow brokers to conduct ICBC business over the phone during this difficult time," said Nicolas Jimenez, president and CEO, ICBC.

These new procedures will temporarily allow brokers to conduct ICBC insurance business by phone and email. Many brokers remain open for business for people who want to visit in person or for transactions that cannot be done over the phone, such as vehicle registrations and new policies.

ICBC customers will be able to receive the following services from participating brokers:

* vehicle insurance renewal, cancellation and policy changes by phone

* changes to storage policies (APV345) and temporary operating permits (APV16)

* receive transactions by email

* submit signatures electronically

* submit payments by phone

* receive policy documents by email

"With the COVID-19 outbreak impacting brokers' offices and customers, these provisional changes are the right move to help protect the health and wellness of everyone, while continuing to meet British Columbians' insurance needs," said Chuck Byrne, executive director, Insurance Brokers Association of B.C.

ICBC customers are advised to give themselves ample time for renewals, as the transaction may take longer than usual. Those customers who have questions should contact ICBC at 250 978-8300 or toll-free at 1 800 950-1498.

At this time, there are no changes to driver's licence renewal protocols, but ICBC is working actively on further options across the board to support customers and employees. ICBC also continues to work closely with brokers through a joint task force on additional online services, including a more permanent process for insurance renewals.